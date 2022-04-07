Left Menu

ADGP AS Rai felicitates a Head Constable for turning down bribe

A Punjab Police Head Constable posted in the Mansa district was felicitated by a senior official on Thursday for refusing to take a bribe on duty, offered by a traffic violator.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 07-04-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 18:10 IST
ADGP AS Rai felicitates a Head Constable for turning down bribe
ADGP AS Rai felicitated Head Constable Gurpreet Singh for refusing bribe (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Punjab Police Head Constable posted in the Mansa district was felicitated by a senior official on Thursday for refusing to take a bribe on duty, offered by a traffic violator. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Traffic Amardeep Singh Rai conferred the Head Constable Gurpreet Singh, a Commendation Certification for turning down the bribe offered.

ADGP also wished Gurpreet good luck and encouraged him for his honesty and determination towards his duty. Recently, a video went viral on social media, in which the head constable can be seen refusing a bribe of Rs 200 for exempting a traffic violator from a challan.

"Janab, make a video, see he is offering me Rs 200 as a bribe. We will send this video to CM Bhagwant Mann's group to show him how people are forcibly offering a bribe to the police," Gurpreet said to his senior in the video. ADGP Rai said that taking note of the viral video in which Gurpreet exhibited his dedication and honesty towards his duty; the department has decided to honour and appreciate his good deed.

The Punjab government on March 23 launched an anti-corruption action helpline number to curb corruption in the state. The WhatsApp helpline number is 9501200200. Adding further Rai said that the WhatsApp number will be his personal number and people can send videos or audios and lodge complaints as he will personally look into every corruption case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022