Left Menu

Finland to clarify next steps on possible NATO entry within weeks

Of course NATO is wondering whether Finland and possibly Sweden will have submitted their membership applications before that," Haavisto said. He said the government will next week give the Finnish parliament a review on how Russia's decision to attack Ukraine has changed Finland's security.

Reuters | Updated: 07-04-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 19:33 IST
Finland to clarify next steps on possible NATO entry within weeks

Finland will clarify next steps regarding a possible decision to seek NATO membership in the coming weeks, Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters after attending a NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, opinion polls commissioned by Finnish media outlets have shown a swift U-turn in public opinion in Finland with the majority now favouring joining U.S.-led NATO. Finland, a European Union member state, shares a 1,300-km (810-mile) border with Russia.

Haavisto said Russia's invasion had shown that Russia is willing to take increasing risks in its military operations, can quickly mobilise more than 100,000 soldiers against a neighbouring country, and has mooted more openly than before the possible use of its nuclear and biological weapons. "There we come to a situation in which we may need cooperation," Haavisto said, alluding to NATO.

He added that NATO member countries have offered to help Finland with ensuring security during an application process and said they estimate it would take from four months to one year to approve the application. "There is an important NATO summit in Madrid in June. Of course NATO is wondering whether Finland and possibly Sweden will have submitted their membership applications before that," Haavisto said.

He said the government will next week give the Finnish parliament a review on how Russia's decision to attack Ukraine has changed Finland's security. But he added the government was prepared to quickly propose joining NATO if there was sufficient support from parliament. After fighting with the Soviet Union during World War Two, Finland has based security policy on maintaining a credible defence and friendly relations with its much larger neighbour.

The Nordic nation ularly participates in defence training with neighbouring Sweden and Norway, is a member of British-led JEF forces and in 2014 joined NATO's enhanced opportunities program together with Sweden, Australia, Georgia and Jordan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022