Russia to investigate 'inhumane' treatment of POWs in Ukraine

Russia's Investigative Committee said on Thursday it had opened an investigation into the suspected inhumane treatment of Russian prisoners of war in Ukraine, RIA and TASS news agencies reported.

TASS said the case was based on allegations by a Russian soldier who had spent 29 days as a prisoner in Ukraine.

Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it called a special operation to degrade its southern neighbour's military capabilities and protect Russian-speakers, but Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance and Russia's forces have now pulled back from areas around Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)