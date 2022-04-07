UP court sentences man to death for murder

A special court here has sentenced a person to death for murdering a Dalit man last year.

Special SC/ST court judge Mahendra Singh also slapped a fine of Rs 1.4 lakh on the convict on Wednesday, prosecution lawyer Aishwarya Rajput told PTI.

Narrating the case, Rajput said that on September 21, 2020, a 65-year-old Nathu Lal was attacked with a shovel in Din Nagar Shekhupur village in the Bilsi police station area here by the convict, Roop Kishore.

Lal, who used to work in a field, was packing a water pipe around midnight when Kishore approached him and asked for the pipe, the lawyer said.

When Lal refused, Kishore attacked him with a shovel and severed his neck, she said.

The owner of a tubewell who was present at the spot informed the victim's family about the incident. Following this, the victim's relatives caught Kishore and handed him over to the police, she added.

