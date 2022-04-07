Death toll in Iran stabbing attack at holy shrine rises to 2
The countrys interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, described it on Thursday as a terrorist attack and vowed Iran would pursue the perpetrators and all takfiris, a term used for Sunni extremists who consider other Muslims infidels.Police have not identified the assailant or the four others they arrested on charges of collaboration.
- Country:
- Iran
The death toll from a stabbing attack at the most revered Shiite shrine in Iran rose to two on Thursday after another cleric succumbed to his wounds, Iran's state TV reported.
The victim, identified only by his last name, Daraei, died at a hospital in the holy northeastern city of Mashhad, after being stabbed at the city's Imam Reza shrine on Tuesday.
The man was one of three clerics stabbed at the shrine, a rare act of violence at the major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims. One cleric died almost instantly; his funeral was held on Thursday. The third cleric remains in hospital.
The police have not offered a motive for the stabbing. The country's interior minister, Ahmad Vahidi, described it on Thursday as a “terrorist attack'' and vowed Iran would pursue the perpetrators and all ''takfiris,” a term used for Sunni extremists who consider other Muslims infidels.
Police have not identified the assailant or the four others they arrested on charges of collaboration. But Iran's semiofficial Tasnim news agency identified the attacker as an Uzbek national named Abdollatif Moradi. It said he had entered the country illegally through Pakistan a year ago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Abdollatif Moradi
- Iran
- Sunni
- Pakistan
- Mashhad
- Ahmad Vahidi
- Muslims
- Tasnim
- Shiite
- Uzbek
- Daraei
- Shiite Muslims
ALSO READ
Kashmiri Muslims suffered 50 times more than Pandits in 1990s: Sajad Lone
Sr journos urge constitutional authorities to act against 'attacks' on religious minorities, esp Muslims
Heeding Hindu organisations' plea, Udupi temple bans Muslims from doing business on premises
Heeding Hindu organisations' plea, Udupi temple bans Muslims from doing business on premises
China discusses historical relations it shares with Muslims at OIC meet, but avoids Uyghur issue