Woman strangled, thrown in ditch for spurning proposal in UP village

An 18-year-old woman was strangled allegedly by a jilted lover in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The body of the woman, identified as Shivani, was recovered from a water-filled ditch in Kudda village on Wednesday and a murder case against unknown persons was lodged, SSP Rohit Singh Sajwan said.

During investigation it came to light that Vikas, a 19-year-old man from the same village, had called her over and had asked her to marry him, the SSP said.

When the woman turned him down, the accused strangled her, hit her with a sharp edged weapon to ensure she was dead, and dumped her body in the ditch, the officer said. The accused has been arrested, he added. It was also revealed that Vikas had stolen a mobile phone of Shivani's friend two days ago, and had used it to call her.

Shivani was a Delhi resident and had come here to stay at her aunt's place to appear for her intermediate exam, police added.

