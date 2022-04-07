Police launch searches after armed men seen roaming in Greater Noida colony

Police in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Thursday said they have launched searches after nearly a dozen unidentified armed men were found roaming the streets around midnight.

The miscreants were passing through the Gurjar colony in the Dadri area when their movement was caught by CCTV cameras, according to officials.

Purported videos that surfaced on social media showed the miscreants in the colony with their heads and faces covered as they checked on houses to allegedly break into around 2 am, the police said.

The police took to social media to respond to concerns raised by people over the incident.

''The police received information about the movement of some suspicious unknown people through Dial 112 in the night,'' the force tweeted in Hindi.

''Taking immediate action, officials of the Dadri police station reached the spot for investigation. CCTV footage collected from the surrounding area is being scrutinised and a search for the unidentified people is underway,'' it added.

The incident comes amid a spate of loots and loot attempts in adjoining Ghaziabad district in western Uttar Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)