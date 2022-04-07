Left Menu

India has strengthened cybersecurity mechanisms, says Power Minister RK Singh

Union Minister for Power RK Singh on Thursday said India has strengthened its cybersecurity mechanisms which are reviewed constantly and cyber-attack attempts have not succeeded.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:24 IST
India has strengthened cybersecurity mechanisms, says Power Minister RK Singh
Union Minister RK Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Power RK Singh on Thursday said India has strengthened its cybersecurity mechanisms which are reviewed constantly and cyber-attack attempts have not succeeded. The minister, who was responding to questions about reports of Chinese hackers targeting power sector facilities in Ladakh, said that reports refer to "attempts at hacking in January, February, not now".

"Reports refer to attempts at hacking in January-February, not now. Those attempts were already reported to us and we had a meeting with the concerned states. We have reviewed the situation," he said. "Constant efforts are being made to strengthen the cyber security network and we are reviewing it constantly. There have been attempts but they have not succeeded. We've strengthened our cyber security mechanisms and review constantly," he said.

As per the media reports, Chinese state-sponsored hackers had targeted the Indian electricity distribution centres near the union territory of Ladakh over the last eight months. India and China have been holding military talks for disengagement from pending friction areas along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh following a standoff that began in May 2020 due to the actions of the Chinese Army. There has been disengagement from some areas following military and diplomatic talks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Friday’s flight

Axiom Mission 1: SpaceX Falcon 9, Dragon rolled out to launchpad ahead of Fr...

 United States
2
Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia pays rubles to holders of Eurobonds for first time

Russia
3
Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European trial; no fetus risk seen with first-trimester vaccination; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gilead's remdesivir fails to show benefit in European ...

 Global
4
Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

Amazon tops LinkedIn’s 2022 Top Companies list in America

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022