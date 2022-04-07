Blinken says Russia must decide to engage meaningfully in diplomacy
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:52 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:52 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia must decide if it wants to engage in meaningful diplomacy with Ukraine.
Blinken, speaking to reporters at NATO, said the reported killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha are not a major factor in the peace talks but that Russian President Vladimir Putin's calculus is key.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Russia
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- U.S.
- State
- Ukraine
- Antony Blinken
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S., Britain to continue trade dialogue in Scotland in April
Oil prices decline as traders weigh prospect of EU ban on Russian oil
U.S. judge rules in favor of China's ZTE, ending probation
New U.S.-U.K. trade deal cuts tariffs on British steel, American motorcycles, bourbon
Russia's G20 membership under fire from U.S., Western allies