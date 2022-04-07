Blinken says Russia must decide to engage meaningfully in diplomacy

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia must decide if it wants to engage in meaningful diplomacy with Ukraine.

Blinken, speaking to reporters at NATO, said the reported killings of civilians in Ukraine's Bucha are not a major factor in the peace talks but that Russian President Vladimir Putin's calculus is key.

