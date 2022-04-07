J'khand HC orders release of man accused in abetment to suicide case

Ordering immediate release on bail of an innocent tribal man who was accused of abetment to suicide of a woman, the High Court of Jharkhand on Thursday slammed Jamtara district police for its shoddy investigation into the matter and said the case has shaken the conscience of the court.

Justice Ananda Sen directed the Jamtara superintendent of police to pay within four weeks a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the affected person, Sanichar Kol, who was in languishing in jail since July 1 last year.

While hearing a bail application filed by Kol, the high court also criticised the approach of the lower court, saying it could have eased his situation much earlier.

For answering to the “call of humanity, an innocent tribal has been made to suffer.... This is one of those cases which has shaken the conscience of this court and has shaken the faith in the investigating agency which has filed the charge sheet,” Justice Sen observed in his order.

Kol has been made an accused in a case registered in Karmatand police station, one of the most backward parts of the state inhabited by tribals.

One Mahadeo Mandal had lodged a case alleging that his daughter Asha Devi was killed by her husband Govind Mandal, her brother-in-law Naresh Mandal and Kol, their neighbour.

The police on reaching the spot recovered the body of Asha Devi who had a ligature mark on her neck and found Kol sitting beside it. He was arrested while both Govind Mandal and Naresh Mandal fled from the spot.

Investigations later revealed that Asha Devi died by suicide by hanging herself after a quarrel with her husband on June 30, 2021. Govind had asked Kol to help him bring down his wife's body and after that, he requested his neighbour to sit by the body. He then fled from the spot. In the charge sheet filed in the case, Kol was made an accused.

Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha appeared before the court in the case and conceded that there is hardly any evidence against Kol.

The court has marked the case as a sample study for judicial officers trained in the Jharkhand Judicial Academy.

