Case filed after terrorists fire at labourer in J-K's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case on the terrorist firing incident upon a labourer at Yader Litter area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Police, in a statement, said that at about 1800 hours, Pulwama Police received information about the incident after which senior police officers reached the spot.

As per the preliminary investigation, terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Sonu Sharma, son of Banarasi Das resident of Pathankot at Yader Pulwama. In that incident, he had received gunshot injuries and was immediately brought to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable, said police.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime," police said.

The area has been cordoned off. (ANI)

