Left Menu

Case filed after terrorists fire at labourer in J-K's Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case on the terrorist firing incident upon a labourer at Yader Litter area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 07-04-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 22:45 IST
Case filed after terrorists fire at labourer in J-K's Pulwama
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case on the terrorist firing incident upon a labourer at Yader Litter area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Police, in a statement, said that at about 1800 hours, Pulwama Police received information about the incident after which senior police officers reached the spot.

As per the preliminary investigation, terrorists had fired upon a labourer identified as Sonu Sharma, son of Banarasi Das resident of Pathankot at Yader Pulwama. In that incident, he had received gunshot injuries and was immediately brought to a nearby hospital for treatment where his condition is stated to be stable, said police.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime," police said.

The area has been cordoned off. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

Motor racing-Verstappen wary off-track demands could hurt performance

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022