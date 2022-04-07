Left Menu

Godown gutted in fire in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:18 IST
Godown gutted in fire in Thane district
A godown was destroyed in a fire at Dapoda in Bhiwandi area of Thane district on Thursday, police said.

The fire broke out at the godown where hydrogen peroxide had been stored around 4 pm, said an official.

It was brought under control in two hours, he said, adding that nobody was injured.

