Godown gutted in fire in Thane district
PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:18 IST
A godown was destroyed in a fire at Dapoda in Bhiwandi area of Thane district on Thursday, police said.
The fire broke out at the godown where hydrogen peroxide had been stored around 4 pm, said an official.
It was brought under control in two hours, he said, adding that nobody was injured.
