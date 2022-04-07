Left Menu

Two including RPF constable arrested for ganja smuggling

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:30 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:30 IST
Two persons including a constable of the Railway Protection Force were arrested by the crime branch of Nagpur Police on Thursday for allegedly being part of a ganja smuggling racket.

The accused were identified as RPF constable Deepak Kumar Pritikumar (29) and Pankaj Dhaniram Shirish alias Babuchini (27). Police have so far arrested nine persons in the case.

Deepak Kumar allegedly smuggled ganja from Odisha along with other accused, a police official said, adding that further probe was on.

