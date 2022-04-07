IPL Scoreboard: DC vs LSG

Left Menu

PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 07-04-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 23:58 IST
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul c Shaw b Kuldeep 24 Quinton de Kock c Khan b Kuldeep 80 Evin Lewis c Kuldeep b Lalit 5 Deepak Hooda c Patel b Thakur 11 Krunal Pandya not out 19 Ayush Badoni not out 10 Extras: (LB-2 NB-2 W-2) 6 Total: (For 4 wickets in 19.4 overs) 155 Fall of wickets: 1/73 2/86 3/122 4/145 Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 4-0-26-0, Lalit Yadav 4-0-21-1, Shardul Thakur 3.4-0-29-1, Anrich Nortje 2.2-0-35-0, Axar Patel 2-0-11-0, Kuldeep Yadav 3.4-0-31-2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

