Punjab CM asks Police Commissioners, SSPs to launch war against gangsters

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday asked the Commissioners of Police and Senior Superintendents of Police to play a frontal role in the war against gangsters by personally conducting operations and interrogations. In a letter addressed to the CPs and SSPs of the state, CM said that the best leaders lead by example adding that Punjab Police has a gallant tradition of professionalism and service to the nation.

CM expressed his confidence in the police force and said, "The police would rise to the occasion and make a concerted drive to eradicate the menace of 'gangsterism' in the state and these valiant officers as leaders of the force would play important roles." Referring to the law and order review meeting held on April 5, Bhagwant Mann outlined his government's topmost focus to maintain law and order, apart from the eradication of corruption and welfare measures taken for the police force.

Earlier, on April 5 he had announced the constitution of the Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) to eradicate gangsterism from the state. On this, CM said that the constitution of the AGTF would not reduce the responsibility and role of CPs and SSPs heading the Police Commissionerates and Districts, as both are responsible to control crime and maintain law and order in their jurisdictions. "You will be personally held responsible for any breach of law and order in your jurisdiction as you are accountable under the law," asserted the Chief Minister.

While the AGTF would focus on intelligence-based operations and play a coordinating role, CM expects the CPs and SSPS to launch a major thrust against gangsters by briefing the police officers under them, conducting analysis of crime data, and identifying absconding gangsters and conducting anti-gangster operations. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has also taken administrative measures towards strengthening law and order machinery across the state by posting ADGP Special Crimes and Economic Offences Wing Promod Ban as ADGP of Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF), AIG Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan as AIG AGTF and CP Ludhiana Gurpreet Singh Bhullar as DIG AGTF besides DSP Kharar Bikramjit Singh Brar has been given additional charge of DSP AGTF.

Standing Order (SO) for the functioning of AGTF laying down its role, functions and responsibilities as short term measures have already been taken. Towards punitive measures, the Police department has sought immediate analysis of 18 out of the total 19 murders that have recently taken place. The task of identification and suspension of police officials who have been negligent in handling investigations of recent murders has been assigned to the AGTF team. (ANI)

