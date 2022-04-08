Left Menu

Ukraine says 4,676 evacuated through humanitarian corridors on Thursday

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 08-04-2022 01:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 01:08 IST
Representative Image
  • Ukraine

A total of 4,676 people were evacuated on Thursday from Ukrainian towns and cities through 10 "humanitarian corridors," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Vereshchuk, in a video post on her Telegram channel, said among the evacuees were 1,205 residents of the besieged city of Mariupol, who were taken to Zaporizhzhia. (Writing by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Conor Humphries)

