Ukraine says 4,676 evacuated through humanitarian corridors on Thursday

A total of 4,676 people were evacuated on Thursday from Ukrainian towns and cities through 10 "humanitarian corridors," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.

Vereshchuk, in a video post on her Telegram channel, said among the evacuees were 1,205 residents of the besieged city of Mariupol, who were taken to Zaporizhzhia. (Writing by Ronald Popeski; Editing by Conor Humphries)

