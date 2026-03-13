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Nuclear Tensions: The Zaporizhzhia Power Play

Russia plans to control the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant's relaunch, offering potential electricity sales to Ukraine. Peace talks highlight U.S. proposals for American management. Currently inactive, the plant awaits security to reactivate. The situation stresses the importance of international oversight and cooperation amid ongoing military threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 20:15 IST
Nuclear Tensions: The Zaporizhzhia Power Play
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Russia has expressed intentions to control the relaunch and operations of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with an openness to discuss selling electricity to Ukraine, as declared by Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation, on Friday.

The status of the plant remains a central issue in peace talks, where U.S. President Donald Trump proposed American management of Ukrainian nuclear plants, including Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized Kyiv's proposal for a joint operation with the United States determining the energy distribution plan.

Although the plant's reactors are shut down, Russia is preparing to restart operations under secure conditions. Such developments occur amid increased tensions, with accusations of shelling between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the need for international cooperation as reiterated by IAEA's Rafael Grossi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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