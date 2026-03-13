Nuclear Tensions: The Zaporizhzhia Power Play

Russia has expressed intentions to control the relaunch and operations of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with an openness to discuss selling electricity to Ukraine, as declared by Alexei Likhachev, head of Russia's state nuclear corporation, on Friday.

The status of the plant remains a central issue in peace talks, where U.S. President Donald Trump proposed American management of Ukrainian nuclear plants, including Zaporizhzhia. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy emphasized Kyiv's proposal for a joint operation with the United States determining the energy distribution plan.

Although the plant's reactors are shut down, Russia is preparing to restart operations under secure conditions. Such developments occur amid increased tensions, with accusations of shelling between Ukraine and Russia, highlighting the need for international cooperation as reiterated by IAEA's Rafael Grossi.

(With inputs from agencies.)