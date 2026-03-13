Escalating Tensions: Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Under Fire
The head of Russia's Rosatom warns of growing military risks around Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant amid increased attacks. Artillery and drone strikes have compromised power, prompting Russia's support for an IAEA-led ceasefire initiative to secure the plant's operations amidst ongoing conflict.
Escalating military activity near Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has raised significant concerns, as reported by the head of Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom.
Increased artillery strikes, drone attacks, and mortar fire in recent months have led to sporadic power cuts at the facility, according to Alexei Likhachev, following a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Moscow. The industrial zone is reportedly under relentless fire, impacting the plant's stability.
Likhachev expressed support for an IAEA-backed ceasefire around the nuclear site, amid intense clashes between Russian and Ukrainian forces. The fifth such ceasefire was established earlier this month in efforts to safeguard the essential energy infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
