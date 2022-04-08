Mexico Supreme Court upholds key element of change to power law

Mexico's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a key portion of a 2021 electricity law which gave priority in the dispatch of order of new power plants to the state, in a victory for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The court was debating a challenge filed against the March 2021 law which mandated new rules on the dispatch order. However, the challenge failed to gain the two-thirds support among justices required to overturn the provision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)