Mexico Supreme Court upholds key element of change to power law
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-04-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 01:12 IST
- Country:
- Mexico
Mexico's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a key portion of a 2021 electricity law which gave priority in the dispatch of order of new power plants to the state, in a victory for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
The court was debating a challenge filed against the March 2021 law which mandated new rules on the dispatch order. However, the challenge failed to gain the two-thirds support among justices required to overturn the provision.
