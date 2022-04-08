Left Menu

Mexico Supreme Court upholds key element of change to power law

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-04-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 01:12 IST
Mexico Supreme Court upholds key element of change to power law
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico's Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a key portion of a 2021 electricity law which gave priority in the dispatch of order of new power plants to the state, in a victory for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

The court was debating a challenge filed against the March 2021 law which mandated new rules on the dispatch order. However, the challenge failed to gain the two-thirds support among justices required to overturn the provision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Scientists discover ancient cemetery of flying reptiles in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
Astronomers spot farthest galaxy on record; may be home to oldest stars in universe

Astronomers spot farthest galaxy on record; may be home to oldest stars in u...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022