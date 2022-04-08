Left Menu

Palestinian who killed 2 in Tel Aviv shot by Israeli forces

The bar attack was the latest in a string of deadly street assaults that have left 13 dead and shaken Israel.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-04-2022 10:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 10:09 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A Palestinian who opened fire in a Tel Aviv bar, killing two people before he was shot and killed by Israeli security forces on Friday after an hours-long manhunt through the city.

The Israeli officers found the man hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv, Israel's Shin Bet security agency said. During an exchange of fire, the attacker, identified as a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank, was killed, Shin Bet said. Late on Thursday, at the start of the weekend in Israel, the attacker entered a pub on a crowded main street of Tel Aviv and began shooting, killing two people and seriously wounding three others before fleeing.

Residents were warned not to leave their homes as hundreds of Israeli security officers, assisted by a helicopter with a spotlight, combed the streets in pursuit. The bar attack was the latest in a string of deadly street assaults that have left 13 dead and shaken Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

