Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited people to share their thoughts on themes and issues that matter to them for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat, said a press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 10:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 10:20 IST
PM Modi invites citizens to share 'inspiring life journeys' for upcoming episode of 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday invited people to share their thoughts on themes and issues that matter to them for the upcoming episode of Mann ki Baat, said a press release by the Prime Minister's Office. As per the PMO, the ideas can be shared through applications including MyGov, Namo App, or by dialling the number 1800-11-7800 to record the message.

The 88th episode of Mann Ki Baat will take place on April 24, 2022, stated the press release. Inviting people to share inspiring stories, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Through Mann Ki Baat, we celebrate the extraordinary feats of grassroots level change-makers. Do you know of such inspiring life journeys? Share them for this month's programme on the 24th. Write on MyGov, NaMo App or dial 1800-11-7800 to record a message."

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with the nation. (ANI)

