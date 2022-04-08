Israeli forces shoot Palestinian they say killed two in Tel Aviv bar

A Palestinian who killed two people in a Tel Aviv bar was shot to death on Friday by Israeli security forces after an hours-long manhunt through the city.

The officers found the man hiding near a mosque in Jaffa, just south of Tel Aviv, Israel's Shin Bet security agency said. During an exchange of fire, the attacker was killed, the agency said. Shin Bet identified the shooter as a 28-year-old Palestinian from Jenin, a city in the occupied West Bank, who was in Israel illegally.

Late on Thursday, at the start of the weekend in Israel, the attacker entered a pub on a crowded main street of Tel Aviv and began shooting, killing two people and seriously wounding three others before fleeing. Residents were warned not to leave their homes as hundreds of Israeli security officers, assisted by a helicopter with a spotlight, combed the streets in pursuit.

The bar attack was the latest in a string of deadly street assaults that have left 13 dead and shaken Israel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)