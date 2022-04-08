4 interstate women pickpockets held in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Police have busted an interstate gang of women pickpockets and arrested four of its members, officials said on Friday.

Circle officer of Budhana Vinay Gautam said the four women were arrested in his jurisdiction on Thursday after the police acted on a tip-off.

They have been identified as Gauri, Sonia, Jagwati and Neha, all aged between 30 and 35 years, and hail from Madhya Pradesh.

During interrogation, they revealed that they targeted people walking out of banks with cash in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana, the officer said.

