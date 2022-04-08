Delhi CM Kejriwal to review progress of 'Rozgar Budget today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting on Friday to review the progress of the 'Rozgar Budget', informed the Delhi government. This year's Delhi budget aims at generating 20 lakh new jobs, said the Delhi government.

Concerned authorities have been called to the meeting with a report at 11 am today. Earlier on March 29, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that keeping employment as the central focus, the Delhi budget is the country's first 'Rozgaar Budget'.

Speaking to reporters, Kejriwal had said, "Employment used to be the issue that was only discussed during election campaigns, after that nobody used to address that issue. For the first time since independence, a budget has been made keeping employment as its central focus." In Delhi Budget 2022-23, Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the rehabilitation of children living on the road and traffic signals.

After the budget session on March 29, the National Convenor of AAP said that the ideology of AAP has three pillars 'love for the country', 'honesty' and 'humanity'. Delhi Finance Minister Sisodia had earlier presented a budget of Rs. 75,800 crore for the year 2022-23. Last year the budget which he presented was of Rs 69,000 cr. (ANI)

