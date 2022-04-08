Left Menu

INSACOG starts sewage water surveillance across 19 sites in 15 states to detect Sars-CoV-2

With a continuous decline in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has started surveillance of sewage water at 19 different sites in 15 States to detect the presence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 11:46 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 11:46 IST
INSACOG starts sewage water surveillance across 19 sites in 15 states to detect Sars-CoV-2
NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID Working Group, NTAGI [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

By Shalini Bhardwaj With a continuous decline in COVID-19 cases in the country, the Indian Sars-CoV-2 Genomic Consortium (INSACOG) has started surveillance of sewage water at 19 different sites in 15 States to detect the presence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

"Sewage water Surveillance started in India at 19 different sites in more than 15 states," said Dr NK Arora, Chairperson of COVID Working Group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI). The surveillance which is called environmental surveillance was also done during the polio campaign in India.

INSACOG has also clearly said that India hasn't reported any case of the XE variant of COVID as of now. "When cases reduce then sensitivity increases because most of the COVID cases are asymptomatic. If there is a new variant emerging, sensitivity increases, even if the number of cases is less," Dr Arora told ANI.

The environmental surveillance also helps to pick up any mutation or new variant circulation in the population, and any geographical trends in the infection scenario. Earlier many scientists recommended environmental surveillance as an important indicator of the virus.

Dr Priya Abraham, Director, ICMR-NIV, Pune told ANI, "Environmental surveillance which people are doing is actually the sewage water sampling, which is like an indirect indicator that a particular area from where that sewage water is being drained from still has COVID activity. So that's one way to do environmental monitoring or surveillance." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022