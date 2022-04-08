Left Menu

Forces at Iraqi base hosting U.S. troops shoot down drone

Forces at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. troops, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base early on Friday, U.S.-led coalition and Iraqi security sources said. The forces, using U.S. air defence systems, shot down an armed unmanned aerial system entering the base at around 1:46 a.m. (2246 GMT), the Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve, said on Twitter.

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 11:55 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 11:48 IST
Forces at Iraqi base hosting U.S. troops shoot down drone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Forces at Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. troops, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base early on Friday, U.S.-led coalition and Iraqi security sources said.

The forces, using U.S. air defense systems, shot down an armed unmanned aerial system entering the base at around 1:46 a.m. (2246 GMT), the Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve, said on Twitter. The incident, which is under investigation, caused no injuries or damage, the force said.

Iraqi officials were not immediately available for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
3
Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

Fake call centre raided in Gurugram; 17 arrested

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022