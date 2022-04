Forces at Iraqi base hosting U.S. troops shoot down drone

Forces at Iraq's Ain al-Asad airbase, which hosts U.S. troops, intercepted and shot down a drone while it was hovering near the base early on Friday, U.S.-led coalition and Iraqi security sources said.

The forces, using U.S. air defense systems, shot down an armed unmanned aerial system entering the base at around 1:46 a.m. (2246 GMT), the Combined Joint Task Force, Operation Inherent Resolve, said on Twitter. The incident, which is under investigation, caused no injuries or damage, the force said.

Iraqi officials were not immediately available for comment.

