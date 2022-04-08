Mumbai: Film distributor cheated of over Rs 2 lakh in cyber fraud

A Bollywood film distributor was allegedly cheated of Rs 2.9 lakh by a cyber fraudster who lured him by gifting him a mobile phone for availing a credit card in the western suburb of Juhu here, police said on Friday.

The matter came to light when film distributor Manmohan Kapur (53) approached the Juhu police station with a complaint earlier this week, an official said.

Kapur was gifted a mobile phone, which was used to gather confidential information related to his bank accounts, he said. The unidentified accused contacted Kapur on March 27 by allegedly posing as a bank employee and offered him an international credit card without any charges, he said. While completing some formalities, the caller claimed that there was some issue as Kapur was using high-end phone, on which some features were not getting activated, the official said. The caller then sent him a mobile phone valued at Rs 6,800 for free. The accused had already installed an application in the phone, which gave him access to confidential details such as bank OTP, he said. The accused used the details to withdraw money from the victim's bank account and purchase some gadgets, the official said. An FIR under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered against the unidentified fraudster and further probe is on, he added.

