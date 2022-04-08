Left Menu

Man gets 8-yr-jail term for sodomising boy in UP's Shamli

PTI | Shamli | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:12 IST
Man gets 8-yr-jail term for sodomising boy in UP's Shamli
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special POCSO court here on Friday sentenced a man to eight years in jail for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy.

Special judge Sanjiv Tiwari also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on convict Danish, after holding him guilty under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

On December 2, 2013, Danish took the victim to a sugarcane field in Shamli district after luring him with an offer of Rs 50 and sodomised him, according to public prosecutor Dinesh Sharma.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

NASA's SpaceX Crew-4 Mission to space station deferred to April 21

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022