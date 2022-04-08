Left Menu

Italy judge orders broker, 15 people for trial in diamond case

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 08-04-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 16:13 IST
An Italian judge on Friday ordered diamond broker IDB and 15 people to stand trial in a probe into alleged fraudulent diamond sales, judicial and legal sources told Reuters.

The trial will begin on June 30 in Milan. The case of Italian bank Unicredit was transferred to the city of Trieste, along with proceedings involving seven of its staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

