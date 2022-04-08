Left Menu

Defence Secretary unveils statue of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw at Sainik school

Addressing the students, Dr Ajay Kumar emphasised on never forgetting the three debts in one’s life i.e. towards the school, the family and most importantly towards the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:08 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:08 IST
During his visit, the Defence Secretary was also briefed about the school layout and was showcased the drone aerial view of the school by the cadets of class IX and X respectively. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar inaugurated Artificial Intelligence & Programming Centre and Manekshaw Block, Administrative Building during his visit to Sainik School, Jhunjhunu in Rajasthan on April 08, 2022. He also unveiled a life size statue of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw at the school. During his visit, the Defence Secretary was also briefed about the school layout and was showcased the drone aerial view of the school by the cadets of class IX and X respectively.

Addressing the students, Dr Ajay Kumar emphasised on never forgetting the three debts in one's life i.e. towards the school, the family and most importantly towards the nation. He hoped that the cadets and the school will scale new heights of glory and set examples in the highest tradition of Sainik Schools in the years to come.

Established in 2018, this school is the 27th Sainik School in the country, being run under the aegis of Sainik Schools Society, Ministry of Defence.

(With Inputs from PIB)

