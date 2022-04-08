Left Menu

Inter Services Kabaddi Championship held at Base Repair Depot in Palam

A total of four teams comprising 68 players from all three services i.e. two from Army and one each from Navy and Air Force participated in the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 17:52 IST
Inter Services Kabaddi Championship held at Base Repair Depot in Palam
Air Cmde S S Rehal, Air Officer Commanding, Base Repair Depot, AF Station Palam was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Image Credit: Twitter(@DefencePROPalam)
  • Country:
  • India

Inter Services Kabaddi Championship was held at Base Repair Depot, Palam from 04 Apr 22 to 07 Apr 22 under the aegis of Services and Air Force Sports Control Board. The event was inaugurated by Air Cmde A Chaturvedi on 04 Apr 22.

A total of four teams comprising 68 players from all three services i.e. two from Army and one each from Navy and Air Force participated in the event. Final match was played on 07 Apr 22 between Air Force and Army Red. Army Red emerged as the winner of the tournament with Air Force who stood runner up.

Closing Ceremony of the Championship was conducted on 07 Apr 22. Air Cmde S S Rehal, Air Officer Commanding, Base Repair Depot, AF Station Palam was the Chief Guest on the occasion. The Chief Guest, in his closing address congratulated the winning team and appreciated the participants for playing in true spirit of sportsmanship. He expressed his pleasure in knowing that a number of participants had made their mark in the Pro-Kabaddi League platform. He further urged all players to continue working hard and endeavor to forge the name of their service and country on the International sports front.

The event was also graced by Arjuna Awardee Shri Ram Mehar Singh and Dronacharya Awardee Shri Balwan Singh whose presence acted as morale booster for all the participants including young promising Kabaddi players who witnessed the closing ceremony.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India
4
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022