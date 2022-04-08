Left Menu

Montenegro adopts unspecified sanctions against Russia

Russia is a major investor in Montenegro, a NATO member and a candidate for EU membership, and many Russians and Russian tycoons have property or yachts there. "(Montenegro) government has adopted restrictive measures in response to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," Abazovic said on his Twitter account, without giving details.

Montenegro on Thursday ordered four Russian diplomats to leave the country over violations of diplomatic norms. On March 1, Montenegro said it had joined EU sanctions against Russia, but so far has only suspended flights. On Feb. 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his troops into Ukraine on what he calls a "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.

