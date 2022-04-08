Ukraine's Odesa region sees no signs of Russia preparing landing operation
Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:12 IST
Ukrainian authorities in the southern coastal region of Odesa do not see signs that Russian forces are preparing a landing operation from the Black Sea, regional spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said on Friday.
In an online briefing, Bratchuk said the region had been hit by missile strikes late on Thursday, which caused an as yet unknown number of casualties.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine: US
Russian regulator blocks Google News, cites Ukraine conflict -Interfax
NATO: 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
Ukraine: how boycotting everything Russian – and blaming Russian society rather than Putin – is xenophobic
Russian stock market, crushed by war, resumes trading