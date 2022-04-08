Left Menu

Ukraine's Odesa region sees no signs of Russia preparing landing operation

Ukrainian authorities in the southern coastal region of Odesa do not see signs that Russian forces are preparing a landing operation from the Black Sea, regional spokesperson Serhiy Bratchuk said on Friday.

In an online briefing, Bratchuk said the region had been hit by missile strikes late on Thursday, which caused an as yet unknown number of casualties.

