Left Menu

Om Birla to inaugurate 8th CPA India Region Conference in Guwahati on April 11

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Guwahati in Assam on April 11.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:21 IST
Om Birla to inaugurate 8th CPA India Region Conference in Guwahati on April 11
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Guwahati in Assam on April 11. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Legislative Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary and other delegates will address the Conference on the occasion.

The conference will be attended by 76 delegates, as per an official statement. The theme of the conference is 'Strengthening Legislative Oversight to help Optimise Development Outcome for the Aspirational Sections of Society'. "During the conference, the delegates will be deliberating on the subjects of Mainstreaming youth-centric policies and harnessing youth Energies for National Development and the common good," the statement read. The valedictory session of the conference will be held on April 12. Om Birla, Assam Governor Professor Jagadish Mukhi and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

The Lok Sabha Speaker will also inaugurate CPA Executive Committee meetings on April 9 in Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati. The meetings will be attended by 50 delegates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
3
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022