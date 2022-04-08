Left Menu

Death toll from missile attack in east Ukraine rises to 50, says governor

Reuters | Updated: 08-04-2022 19:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 19:37 IST
At least 50 people were killed, including five children, in a missile strike on a rail station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Friday.

In an online post updating an earlier preliminary death toll of 39, Kyrylenko said the dead included victims who had died of their wounds after being taken to hospital or medical centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

