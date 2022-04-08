Left Menu

Ukraine's prosecutor general says Kramatorsk rail attack was a 'crime against humanity'

Updated: 08-04-2022 21:24 IST
Ukraine's Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova on Friday said a deadly missile strike on a rail station packed with evacuees in the eastern city of Kramatorsk was a "crime against humanity."

At least 50 people were killed and dozens wounded in the attack that Ukrainian authorities say was carried out by Russian forces.

The Russian defence ministry has denied its troops were behind the strike.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

