U.S. expresses alarm over reports of atrocities in Tigray
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 23:00 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States expressed concern on Friday about reports of ethnically motivated atrocities in Ethiopia's Tigray region and called for an end to unlawful detentions based on ethnicity.
State Department spokesman Ned Price cited a report by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.
"In particular, we are deeply troubled by the report’s finding that these acts amount to ethnic cleansing," he said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ethiopia's Tigray region say committed to observing humanitarian ceasefire
Ethiopia's Tigray region says it will observe humanitarian ceasefire
AUC Chairperson welcomes Declaration of Indefinite Humanitarian Truce by Ethiopia
Ethiopia's Tigray region says it will observe humanitarian ceasefire
Ethiopia: Guterres welcomes Tigray humanitarian ceasefire agreement