U.S. expresses alarm over reports of atrocities in Tigray

The United States expressed concern on Friday about reports of ethnically motivated atrocities in Ethiopia's Tigray region and called for an end to unlawful detentions based on ethnicity.

State Department spokesman Ned Price cited a report by Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International.

"In particular, we are deeply troubled by the report’s finding that these acts amount to ethnic cleansing," he said in a statement.

