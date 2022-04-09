Left Menu

'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand will receive all possible help from Centre in the field of education, assures Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence, on Saturday, to discuss the issue of promoting education and skill development in the state and assured that the 'Devbhoomi' will receive will all possible help from the Centre in the field of education.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 09-04-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 14:57 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. (Phoot/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence, on Saturday, to discuss the issue of promoting education and skill development in the state and assured that the 'Devbhoomi' will receive will all possible help from the Centre in the field of education. "Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will be given all the possible help from the Central Government in the field of education," said Pradhan.

"The people of Uttarakhand are hardworking. To highlight the talent of the youth of the state, full assistance will be provided to the state by the central government in the field of skill development and entrepreneurship. Many efforts are being made by the government to highlight the talents of such talented people," he added. Dhami declared that due to the reason that various industries are being promoted in the state, a single-window system has been developed.

"Along with employment, many efforts are being made by the state government to connect the youth and women with the motive of self-employment," Dhami said. The inclination of people towards self-employment has increased rapidly in the state.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand is progressing rapidly on the path of progress. The state is getting full cooperation from the central government in every field," the CM added further. State Cabinet Minister Dhan Singh Rawat was also present on the occasion. (ANI)

