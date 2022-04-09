BJP highlights benefits of 'Jal Jeevan Mission'

As part of its 'samajik nyay pakhwada' (fortnight dedicated to social justice) campaign to highlight the central government's welfare measures, the BJP on Saturday underlined the benefits of the programme to take piped water to every household and noted that over 48.6 per cent houses have received the connection as of now against 16.75 per cent in 2014.

Addressing a press conference, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said the number of households with piped drinking water was 3.23 crore when ''Jal Jeevan Mission'' was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15, 2019 and it now stands at 9.4 crore.

In a tweet, Modi said that the mission is giving a new impetus to the country's development. The way water has reached crores of homes in less than three years is a great example of public aspirations and public participation, he said. Noting that India has only four per cent of global drinking water source against 16 per cent of world population, Trivedi said a big problem can emerge if conservation of water is not prioritised, and Modi's ''visionary plan'' was behind the programme.

While Rs 40,000 crore was allocated for the scheme in 2021-22, the budgetary allocation received a quantum jump with provision for Rs 60,000 crore in 2022-23 budget, he said, noting that over Rs 3.60 lakh crore has been earmarked for the five-year long exercise.

Every house in 1.5 lakh villages across 107 districts have now piped water supply, with 17.29 lakh schools and anganbari centres also getting the connection, Trivedi said.

Modi also launched irrigation scheme in 2021 to 2026 with a budget of Rs 93,068 crore in the first year because along with drinking water the availability of irrigation is equally important for agriculture, he said.

The Ken-Betwa rivers interlinking project was allocated Rs 44,605 cr, and this will provide drinking water to millions of people and irrigate huge tracts of land as well, besides making available 103 MW of hydel power, he said. The party has made elaborate plans to highlight one welfare scheme on each day of the fortnight, with its members, including Union ministers, reaching out to people on its various aspects and publicise details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)