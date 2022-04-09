Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

* The Kremlin said on Friday the "special operation" in Ukraine could end in the "foreseeable future" with its aims being achieved by the Russian military and peace negotiators. CIVILIANS * More people need to evacuate from the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-04-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 15:29 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative Image. (Photo Credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

Ukraine called on civilians in the eastern Luhansk region to flee from Russian shelling after officials said more than 50 civilians trying to evacuate by rail from a neighboring region were killed in a missile attack on Friday. FIGHTING * British military intelligence said Russian operations continue to focus on the Donbas region, Mariupol, and Mykolaiv, supported by continued cruise missile launches by Russian naval forces. * Russian forces have destroyed an ammunition depot at the Myrhorod Air Base in central-eastern Ukraine, Interfax news agency reported, quoting Russia's Defence Ministry. * The Kremlin said on Friday the "special operation" in Ukraine could end in the "foreseeable future" with its aims being achieved by the Russian military and peace negotiators.

CIVILIANS * More people need to evacuate from the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine as shelling has increased in recent days and more Russian forces have been arriving, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Gaidai said. * Ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate people from besieged regions have been agreed for Saturday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. * European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russian forces appeared to have committed war crimes by targeting civilians in Ukraine, but she said lawyers must investigate the alleged incidents. ECONOMY * S&P lowered Russia's foreign currency ratings to "selective default" on increased risks that Moscow will not be able and willing to honor its commitments to foreign debtholders. * The United States on Friday broadened its export curbs against Russia and Belarus, restricting access to imports of items such as fertilizer and pipe valves as it seeks to ratchet up pressure on Moscow and Minsk.

