Man arrested for objectionable social media post in Raj

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 09-04-2022 17:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 17:16 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested in Rajasthan's Alwar for posting objectionable content with communal overtones on social media, police said on Saturday.

The accused Sanjay Pandit (33) has a criminal record and he faces 20 cases of assault, attempt to murder, dacoity, extortion, and under the Arms Act at various police stations, Superintendent of Police, Alwar, Tejaswani Gautam said.

The latest case against him was registered at Aravali Vihar police station, she said.

In view of the upcoming festivals, the police in Alwar are keeping a constant vigil on anti-social elements and social media posts that disturb social harmony, the SP said.

