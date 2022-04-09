Left Menu

J-K LG says security forces alert against militant attacks

But, security forces and police, including our paramilitary forces, are alert and no one needs to be afraid, we will take their good care, he said.Asked about the renovation of temples in the valley, the LG said the people should also come forward rather than waiting for the government.It is necessary that the religious place of any religion is kept well - be it temple, mosque, gurdwara or church.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 17:43 IST
J-K LG says security forces alert against militant attacks
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the recent spike in militancy-related incidents in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said there was no need to be afraid as the security forces were alert and a strategy was in place to tackle the situation.

"There is a strategy, but that cannot be discussed in the media," Sinha told reporters in Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

"Whenever there is some major programme, some people try to send a message. But, security forces and police, including our paramilitary forces, are alert and no one needs to be afraid, we will take their good care," he said.

Asked about the renovation of temples in the valley, the LG said the people should also come forward rather than waiting for the government.

"It is necessary that the religious place of any religion is kept well - be it temple, mosque, gurdwara or church. ''Recently, a church, which was shut for a long time, was renovated in Srinagar. Temples are also being renovated and mosques also," Sinha said. "The people have to think themselves that if we have faith in temples, then they should come forward. Mosques are theirs, and they should come forward to keep it safe. It is not practical to expect the government to do everything," he said. Asked about the alleged vandalising of temples, Sinha said the administration was prompt in its response against such things and an action has been taken. "This is a thing of past. Some mischievous elements are trying to send a wrong message, but the administration responds with promptness to such things and an action is taken," he said. Earlier, the LG addressed a programme 'Sahi Raasta' organised by the Army's Chinar Corps. In his address, he said young minds have an instinctive attraction to ideals of peace, selfless service, and progress of the society.

He also wrote on Twitter: "J-K administration has taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure, schemes and policies to meet the aspirations of young population. Entrepreneurship and employment opportunities are showing spectacular growth, tourism is expanding by leaps and bounds." He said it was necessary to foil underground as well as over ground extremist ideological campaign, which is involved in misguiding our youths. "Young people and the entire community have a huge responsibility to isolate & expose those justifying or condoning terrorism," he said.

Sinha said J-K has a large pool of excellent human resources and a favourable demographic profile, which is receiving increased attention from India Inc, interested in transforming the region's economic landscape.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022