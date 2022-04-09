J-K LG says security forces alert against militant attacks

In the wake of the recent spike in militancy-related incidents in the valley, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said there was no need to be afraid as the security forces were alert and a strategy was in place to tackle the situation.

"There is a strategy, but that cannot be discussed in the media," Sinha told reporters in Baramulla district in north Kashmir.

"Whenever there is some major programme, some people try to send a message. But, security forces and police, including our paramilitary forces, are alert and no one needs to be afraid, we will take their good care," he said.

Asked about the renovation of temples in the valley, the LG said the people should also come forward rather than waiting for the government.

"It is necessary that the religious place of any religion is kept well - be it temple, mosque, gurdwara or church. ''Recently, a church, which was shut for a long time, was renovated in Srinagar. Temples are also being renovated and mosques also," Sinha said. "The people have to think themselves that if we have faith in temples, then they should come forward. Mosques are theirs, and they should come forward to keep it safe. It is not practical to expect the government to do everything," he said. Asked about the alleged vandalising of temples, Sinha said the administration was prompt in its response against such things and an action has been taken. "This is a thing of past. Some mischievous elements are trying to send a wrong message, but the administration responds with promptness to such things and an action is taken," he said. Earlier, the LG addressed a programme 'Sahi Raasta' organised by the Army's Chinar Corps. In his address, he said young minds have an instinctive attraction to ideals of peace, selfless service, and progress of the society.

He also wrote on Twitter: "J-K administration has taken many steps to create supportive infrastructure, schemes and policies to meet the aspirations of young population. Entrepreneurship and employment opportunities are showing spectacular growth, tourism is expanding by leaps and bounds." He said it was necessary to foil underground as well as over ground extremist ideological campaign, which is involved in misguiding our youths. "Young people and the entire community have a huge responsibility to isolate & expose those justifying or condoning terrorism," he said.

Sinha said J-K has a large pool of excellent human resources and a favourable demographic profile, which is receiving increased attention from India Inc, interested in transforming the region's economic landscape.

