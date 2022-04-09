Left Menu

Man held for killing 6-yr-old daughter in J'khand

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 09-04-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 18:30 IST
Man held for killing 6-yr-old daughter in J'khand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his six-year-old daughter in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said.

The child's remains were recovered by the police on Friday after pictures of a body buried under sand along river Koel in Medininagar police station area went viral on social media.

The girl's father, Anand Kumar Singh, had filed his daughter's missing report in Panki police station area, shortly after her murder, the officer said.

The police, suspecting foul play, interrogated the 28-year-old, who then broke down and confessed to the crime, according to the officer.

The accused claimed that he strangulated his daughter to death in a fit of rage, following a brawl with other family members. He then then travelled 45 km to bury her body in the river bed, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline, HC

Age criteria for class 1 KV admission: Expect further extension of deadline,...

 India
4
Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

Curiosity Mars rover takes alternative path after spotting knife-edged rocks

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022