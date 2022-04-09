Fake job racket busted in Noida; 10 held, 5 of them women

Ten people, including five women, were arrested for allegedly duping people with offer of jobs, police said on Saturday. They have cheated more than 100 people in last four months, police said. A complaint was filed by one Priya Gupta, a graduate, who said she had applied for a job on an online portal, a senior police officer said. On January 13, she received a call telling her that her profile was shortlisted for a job in a company and she needed to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,000, which she did, the officer said. After a telephonic interview round, the caller asked more money from her, this time for documents verification, and she gave another Rs 9,900 to them. “Thereafter, she neither got the job, nor those people attended her call,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

During investigation, it was revealed that the call was made from a fake call centre being running from Noida Sector-63, she said. Police raided the place and nabbed 10 people involved in running the call centre, she said.

The accused were identified as Om Prakash (26), Sunny Kumar (28), Balwant Singh (19), Sunny Kumar (21), Amit Kumar (19), Heena Gaur (23), Pinky Singh (22), Shalu (22), Neha (19) and Kumari Radha (23), police said. Two men -- Om Prakash and Sunny Kumar -- were identified as the brain behind the operation, with each owning one half of the enterprise.

They hired others as manager, executives, and tele-callers, police said. During interrogation, they revealed that they had opened the call centre four months back and cheated over 100 people offering them jobs in different companies depending on their profile, the DCP said. The accused gathered information about people looking for jobs from internet.

Female tele-callers, posing as executives, used to make calls to generate leads, and once they would find someone interested, they would give them WhatsApp numbers or email Ids of the male staff for further communication, police said. The men would then call them posing as managers, and would ask them to pay money for registration and documents verification, they said. The two masterminds told police that they used to work in a call centre in Noida, and influenced by the lifestyle of their employer, decided to open a call centre, police said. Two laptops, 23 mobile phones, and six ATM cards have been recovered from their possession, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)