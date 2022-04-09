Left Menu

2 militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba held in J-K

Two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The duo was arrested from orchard area of Rathsun in Beerwah, they said.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 09-04-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 19:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Two militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba were arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. The duo was arrested from orchard area of Rathsun in Beerwah, they said. They have been identified as Wajid Yousuf Akhoon, a resident of Rathsun Beerwah, and Mohammad Ashraf Sheikh, a resident of Kawoosa Khalisa.

Incriminating material of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), arms and ammunition, including a Chinese pistol, two pistol magazines, and 12 pistol rounds have been seized from their possession, police said.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, they added.

