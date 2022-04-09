Nashik: Container truck catches fire, cargo of electric scooters gutted

A container truck carrying two-wheelers caught fire on Mumbai-Agra national highway in Nashik on Saturday, though there was no report of injury to anybody, an official said.

The incident took place at around 4:15 pm near a hotel in Pathardi Phata and the blaze was doused in an hour by personnel from CIDCO and Ambad MIDC fire stations, he added.

He said 20 of the 40 electric scooters the container truck was carrying got gutted.

