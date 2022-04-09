Left Menu

Nashik: Container truck catches fire, cargo of electric scooters gutted

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 09-04-2022 20:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 20:35 IST
A container truck carrying two-wheelers caught fire on Mumbai-Agra national highway in Nashik on Saturday, though there was no report of injury to anybody, an official said.

The incident took place at around 4:15 pm near a hotel in Pathardi Phata and the blaze was doused in an hour by personnel from CIDCO and Ambad MIDC fire stations, he added.

He said 20 of the 40 electric scooters the container truck was carrying got gutted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

