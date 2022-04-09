U'khand CM directs district magistrates to take strict action against illegal mining

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed all the district magistrates to take strict action against illegal mining and illegal storage and transportation. The Uttarakhand Information Department confirmed the information.

On March 30, Uttarakhand's cabinet reshuffle took place wherein it was decided that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will oversee as many as 23 portfolios, including home and mining, in his second term in the state. Dhami has retained the Home Ministry, besides Excise, Mining and Civil Aviation among others. This move by Uttarakhand Chief Minister came days after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said a new comprehensive pro-people sand mining policy will be framed and added that his government is committed to ensure seamless supply of construction material at affordable rates.

"The current mining policy is being reviewed meticulously so as to formulate a new comprehensive pro-people mining policy," said Mann in an official release. On March 26, Punjab Mining Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Saturday said that the government will roll out a new mining policy soon to root out sand mafia and illegal mining. "Our priority is the complete crackdown on illegal mining. We have started working on a new mining policy which will be rolled out soon," said Bains.

Sharing the broad objectives of the new policy, Bains had said that "We are aiming to provide the sand at cheaper rates to the public. Also, we will ensure that the revenue generated from it will directly come to Punjab government vault instead of mafias." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)