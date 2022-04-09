Left Menu

One arrested for assaulting cop in Indore

Indore Police on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly assaulting a police constable here on Friday, said police.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 09-04-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 22:44 IST
One arrested for assaulting cop in Indore
An Indore man assaulting a police constable (Screengrab from the viral video) . Image Credit: ANI
Indore Police on Saturday arrested a person for allegedly assaulting a police constable here on Friday, said police. The video of the incident went viral on social media where a youth was seen beating a police constable mercilessly on the road with a heavy wooden stick. The constable filed an FIR against the accused in the Malharganj Police station.

Rajeev Singh Bhadauriya, Assistant Commissioner of Police of Aerodrome Police station, said, "The incident took place on Friday, April 8, in Venkatesh Colony near Aerodrome police station. The police constable Jai Prakash Jaiswal of Gandhi Nagar police station was passing by Venkatesh Colony when his bike collided with that of Dinesh Prajapat of this area. In a heated up argument, the accused hit the constable with a brick at first and later started beating him with the wooden stick. The police took immediate action following the victim's complaint." Taking the matter into cognizance, the Indore police arrested the man pressing the charges of an attempt to murder and registered a case under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

