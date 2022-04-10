Left Menu

Delhi: AISA protests outside UP Bhawan, demands arrest of seer who issued 'rape threat'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 00:46 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 00:46 IST
Delhi: AISA protests outside UP Bhawan, demands arrest of seer who issued 'rape threat'
  • Country:
  • India

The Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) on Saturday protested outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here against a seer, who allegedly delivered a hate speech against a community and made a rape threat, and demanded his arrest.

Over 50 protesters were detained by police and later released, according to officials.

Bajrang Muni Das, mahant of Maharshi Shri Lakshman Das Udasin Ashram in Uttar Pradesh's Khairabad town, allegedly made the speech and threat on April 2 and a video of it surfaced on social media on Thursday.

In the two-minute video, Das is heard saying if any Hindu girl is teased by a man belonging to a particular community, he would himself rape a woman of that community.

AISA activists raised slogans demanding Das' immediate arrest.

They alleged that police detained them and several protesters were injured in the melee.

''Women, Muslim and queer protesters were harassed by police. Even after 6 pm, police refused to release the detained protesters, some of whom were observing 'roza'. Finally, just three minutes before the time of breaking the fast, the protesters were released,'' the AlSA claimed.

A senior police officer said 52 protesters -- 42 men and 10 women -- were detained and later released.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday registered a case against Das over his hate speech.

Hours after the case was registered, a video surfaced online in which Das apologised and said his statement had been presented in a ''wrong way''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

After Chahar's revelation, Shastri proposes life ban for offender

 India
2
Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a missing link in viral evolution

Researchers identified over 5,500 new viruses in the ocean, including a miss...

 Pakistan
3
Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

Pakistan successfully conducts test flight of ballistic missile Shaheen-III

 Pakistan
4
Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe; All-private astronaut team lifts off on landmark launch to the space station and more

Science News Roundup: Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordia...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022