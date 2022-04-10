Left Menu

Over 17.47 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre

More than 17.47 crore balanced and unutilized coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with the Indian states and Union Territories (UTs), informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in its official statement on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 10:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
More than 17.47 crore balanced and unutilized coronavirus vaccine doses are still available with the Indian states and Union Territories (UTs), informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in its official statement on Sunday. "More than 188.55 crore (1,88,55,67,715) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category," said the ministry.

"More than 17.47 Crore (17,47,01,726) balance and unutilized COVID Vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered," it added. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID 19 vaccination started on 16 January 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on 21 June 2021. As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccines available to the states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain. (ANI)

